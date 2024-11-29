spot_img
Friday, November 29, 2024
spot_img
Tabitha Chawinga nominated for 2024 FIFA Women’s Footballer of the Year award

Malawi women’s football star Tabitha Chawinga has been nominated for the 2024 FIFA Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

Fifa released the list of nominees today.

Tabitha and Zambian Barbara Banda are the only African players on the list of nominees which comprises Aitana Bonmati, Lauren Hemp, Lucy Bronze, Khadja Shaw.

However, her sister Temwa Chawinga has missed out on the nomination despite having a good debut season in USA where she smashed records.

National team coaches, captains, journalists and fans will vote for the winners.

