President Chakwera asks Malawians to believe in contact and dialogue

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has asked people in the country to believe in contact and dialogue as this is key to ensure that peace prevails.

President Chakwera was speaking at Chiwamba Headquarters in Lilongwe North East Constituency during his whistle-stop tour aimed at encouraging people to go and register in readiness for the forthcoming general elections.

The Malawi leader said development agendas can only be achieved if there is peace, hence calling for the need to prioritize contact and dialogue whenever there are misunderstandings.

“Malawians are known for being peaceful. We have no time for violence and we must all love peace,” he said.

Chakwera then said there is a need to upgrade roads in rural areas for easy mobility, especially during the transportation of farm produce.

The President asked people to be hopeful despite some challenges that the country is experiencing.

“Let us not lose hope despite facing many challenges, but things will be okay. Let us just go in large numbers to register so that we vote for the leaders of our choice in the September 2025 general elections,” Said Chakwera.

Senior Chief Chimutu thanked the government for the different projects that have been done through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Chimutu further thanked the government for the Affordable Input fertilizer that has started on time this year.