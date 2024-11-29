Leadership gone AWOL

By Booker Matemvu

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a picture of the Vice President out in a market playing Bawo. Much as anyone would want to defend that, there is a lot that is wrong with such a picture at this moment in our country. The country is in a crisis and the last thing we want is to have the Presidency faffing around. It means something is wrong and very wrong.

When you house is burning, you don’t walk to the market. You get busy to rescue whatever can be salvaged. By the time your neighbours come to the rescue, they should find you on the plough. But, so far, both the President and his Vice do not exude that sense of urgency. They are acting as if ndi nthawi yokolola.

I feel for my friends working in these offices. Iweyo PS basi kukakhala pambali kuonerera kusewera Bawo? I know how you are feeling my friends. Chibwana ichi chitha.