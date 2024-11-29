Social Media Influencer Nthanda court authorities on road conditions in the Lower Shire

Social media influencer and governance advocate Nthanda Mwedzi is to stage a solo and historic vigil demanding explanation on the infrastructure status in the Lower Shire – particularly roads and bridges.

Specifically she wants government to explain why Mtayamoyo Bridge on Shire River remains unfixed over 15 years after it was washed away.

Mwedzi is famed for defending and protecting the plight of people in the Lower Shire mostly by using social media platforms to alert duty bearers about the critical hunger status down states.

But in the latest episode; she wonders why up to now there’s not been any action on the some strategic roads and bridges namely: Chapananga road, Miseu Four bridge, Gwanda Chakuamba Highway and Sidik Mia Highway in Chikwawa district and the Mtayamoyo bridge in Nsanje district.

Coincidentally both President Lazarus Chakwera and Finance Minister Simplex Chithyola-Banda are on record committing in Parliament about fixing Chapananga road and Mtayamoyo Bridge also known as Chilomo Bridge.

In his 2024/25 national budget address Chithyola-Banda told Parliament the Gwanda Chakuamba and Sidik Mia Highways were to take shape within the budget year – hence the absence of action has triggered this vigil to be staged at Roads Authority Headquarters.

“I’m going alone to Roads Authority to stage a vigil. I need explanation from on the poor road network which has made travelling difficult in the Lower Shire. My fear is; what will become of life in the rain season because Shire River becomes non-navigable during rains in the case of Chilomo Bridge,” she wonders.

As for Miseu Folo; the bridge, which is less than two years old is now already being shun by motorists due to its shaky condition.

“I am also seeking answers on why a contractor was allowed to construct a short life span bridge on the M1 which is a key road that connects the country,” she said justifying her intended vigil.

Nthanda; in her 20s is regarded as a Pride of the Lower States not just for her youthful age or activism but for her activism that yield results and benefit communities in Nsanje and Chikwawa.

In her earlier alarm-bell about the hunger situation on social media months ago, Members of Parliament, NGOs and well-wishers mobilized resources for the food insecure households who were depending on the beneath-water tubers – Nyika for food.

“But for the road network crisis. I am taking this vigil physically to Roads Authority to bring to their attention the poor status of roads and bridges in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts. I am tracking on these commitments as pledged by government and its agencies.”