Muluzi Says He is Not a Savage

Atupele Muluzi, the United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate for next year’s general elections, has made it clear that he will not engage in savage politics.

In an interview with Zodiak Television on Thursday, Muluzi revealed that some people have been pressuring him to adopt a more aggressive and divisive approach to politics.

However, Muluzi emphasized that his conscience will not allow him to practice savage politics.

“I don’t have an enemy in politics, people want me to practice savage politics of castigation, which I cant,” he said. Instead, Muluzi’s focus remains on developing the country and improving the lives of Malawians.

Muluzi’s commitment to clean politics is a refreshing change in a political landscape often marred by negativity and personal attacks.

As he prepares to run in the 2025 presidential elections, Muluzi’s message of hope and unity is likely to resonate with many Malawians.

Muluzi’s political journey began in 2004 when he was first elected to parliament, representing the Machinga North East constituency.

He has since held various ministerial positions and has been a vocal advocate for democratic governance, economic development, and social justice.

With his announcement to run in the 2025 presidential elections, Muluzi is poised to bring his experience, passion, and vision to the forefront of Malawian politics once again.