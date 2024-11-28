Chakwera orders MCP youths to adhre to four cornerstones of the party

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has ordered Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Youth (DOY) Steven Baba Malondela to instill discipline in the party’s youth

President Chakwera made the order on Thursday during a whistle stop tour and voter mobilization rally at Kamphata Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

In his remarks, President Chakwera said his desire is to see a more disciplined and responsible youth wing that can help in economic growth.

He assured the people that his administration will provide relief food support to households that are reeling from the effects of hunger. He however called on responsible officers to desist from acts of corruption.

He then advised the people to register their names and exercise their right to vote in next year’s general elections.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Central Region Chairman Zebron Chilondola advised people of the area to register in large numbers to give President Chakwera a second term of office.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East Steven Baba Malondela thanked the president for distributing rice to households affected by hunger in his area.

Malondela also thanked the president for the various development projects taking place in his area.

In his speech, Senior Chief Kalumbu hailed President Chakwera for equal distribution of the national cake.