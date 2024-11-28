I will be on the ballot and I will win, Says Muluzi

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has confirmed that he will be on the ballot paper in next year’s presidential elections.

In an exclusive interview with Zodiak Online, Muluzi stated, “I will be on the ballot next year.”

He also expressed confidence that the UDF is ready to form the next government.

Muluzi emphasized that the decision to contest the elections is not just about him, but about the will of the Malawian people.

“We will campaign, and Malawians will be the one to decide,” he said.

Regarding the electoral system, Muluzi acknowledged that winning with a 50+1 majority is challenging, but the UDF has decided not to form any electoral alliances due to past experiences.

“UDF National Executive Committee agreed that we should go solo, we will not form any alliance,” Muluzi explained.

Muluzi also shared his vision for Malawi’s future, stating that if elected, he would prioritize food security, reliable electricity, tourism, and trade.

“Chisankho cha 2025 chidzakhala chisankho chofunikira kwambiri kwa anthu a m’dziko lino. Zinthu si zili bwino, mabizinezi sakuyenda, achinyamata akusowa ntchito,” he said, highlighting the need for change in the country.

Atupele Muluzi’s political journey began in 2004 when he was first elected to parliament, representing the Machinga North East constituency.

He has since held various ministerial positions, including Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy, and Mining, and Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Muluzi’s experience in government has equipped him with a deep understanding of the country’s challenges and opportunities.

He has been a vocal advocate for democratic governance, economic development, and social justice.

In the 2019 presidential elections, Muluzi ran as a candidate but lost.

However, he has remained committed to his vision for Malawi’s future and has continued to work towards building a better future for all Malawians.

With his announcement to run in the 2025 presidential elections, Muluzi is poised to bring his experience, passion, and vision to the forefront of Malawian politics once again.