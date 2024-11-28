Malawian Hip-Hop Icon Tay Grin Nominated for Prestigious African Achievement Award

Multi-award winning Malawian hip-hop icon Tay Grin has been nominated for the prestigious Best African International Cultural Ambassador award at the 2024 African Achievement Awards.

“We are delighted to inform you that you have been nominated for the prestigious Best African International Cultural Ambassador,” said Davies Chirwa, Board President of the African Achievement Awards.

Tay Grin’s nomination is a testament to his incredible talent, dedication, and contributions to the African music industry for the past two decades.

According to the statement, his “incredible talent, dedication, and contributions to the African Music/Film industry and broader creative endeavors have made a profound impact.”

The award ceremony, themed around promoting tourism and economic empowerment, will feature a glamorous red carpet and a powerful program dedicated to honoring African excellence.

“We are thrilled to celebrate African excellence with a glamorous, celebrity-studded red carpet and a powerful program dedicated to honoring our community’s accomplishments,” said Chirwa.

The African Achievement Awards will take place on December 15, 2024, at the Seattle Airport Marriott in Washington, USA, and will be broadcast live on ROKU TV and across all major social media platforms.

Tay Grin, whose real name is Limbani Kalilani, is a renowned Malawian hip-hop artist, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

With a career spanning over a decade, Tay Grin has become a household name in Malawi and has gained recognition across Africa and beyond.

He has collaborated with several international artists and has won numerous awards for his music.