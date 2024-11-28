Malawians eagerly waiting for Atupele Muluzi exclusive

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi is set to address the party’s future and key national issues in an exclusive interview airing tonight on Zodiak Television and Radio at 20:30 hrs.

Muluzi’s highly anticipated discussion is expected to shed light on the party’s position ahead of the 2025 General Elections, including its stance on contesting independently under the 50+1 electoral system.

The UDF president will also outline the party’s strategy moving forward.

The conversation will also delve into the socio-economic challenges facing Malawi, with Muluzi expected to share the UDF’s vision for addressing these pressing issues.

This development comes as the UDF seeks to reassert its influence in Malawian politics.

As the newly elected president of the party, Muluzi has already declared that the UDF will be the “torchbearer” in the 2025 elections.

Tonight’s interview promises to provide valuable insights into the UDF’s plans and prospects ahead of the 2025 polls.