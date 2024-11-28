FAM ordered to compensate former Flames coach Meck Mwase with K440million

The Industrial Relations Court (IRC) in Blantyre has ordered the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to pay former Flames coach Meck Mwase with K440million as compensation for unlawful termination of contract, redeployment and constructive dismissal.

IRC deputy chairperson Edna Bodole says this is the required sum for Mwase’s entire 36 months of his contract, which is in the same or similar wage scaale as former Flames expatriate coaches Romanian Mario Marinica and Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG), his successor and predecessor, respectively.

However, Bodole has removed motor vehicle allowance, insurance cover, annual gold card membership and life insurance from the list of possible benefits for Mwase.

Mwase’s lawyer David Kanyenda, in company of the coach, says although the pay is less than their expected total of at least K518 million, they are happy with the outcome.