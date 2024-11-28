spot_img
Thursday, November 28, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestFAM ordered to compensate former Flames coach Meck Mwase with K440million
LatestSports

FAM ordered to compensate former Flames coach Meck Mwase with K440million

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Industrial Relations Court (IRC) in Blantyre has ordered the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to pay former Flames coach Meck Mwase with K440million as compensation for unlawful termination of contract, redeployment and constructive dismissal.

IRC deputy chairperson Edna Bodole says this is the required sum for Mwase’s entire 36 months of his contract, which is in the same or similar wage scaale as former Flames expatriate coaches Romanian Mario Marinica and Belgian Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG), his successor and predecessor, respectively.

However, Bodole has removed motor vehicle allowance, insurance cover, annual gold card membership and life insurance from the list of possible benefits for Mwase.

Mwase’s lawyer David Kanyenda, in company of the coach, says although the pay is less than their expected total of at least K518 million, they are happy with the outcome.

Previous article
Malawians eagerly waiting for Atupele Muluzi exclusive
Next article
Joe Kellz drops video, to hold free Zanga Festival
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv