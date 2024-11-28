Kabambe criticises Chakwera for turning Malawians into beggars, says the national address was a shame

Newly elected UTM president Dalitso Kabambe has criticised President Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of turning Malawians into beggars amidst numerous challenges, including food and fertiliser crises, unemployment, poverty, and rising inflation.

Addressing journalists today in Lilongwe, Kabambe described Chakwera’s national address on Wednesday evening as a “shame,” saying that the President is “going around with a begging bowl” instead of finding solutions to the country’s problems.

Kabambe also called for the dismissal of Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Wilson Banda, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale, and Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola for their failure to address the foreign currency challenges.

According to Kabambe, who is a former RBM governor, the country is sailing in troubled waters financially because of using wrong monetary policies .

The UTM president also said that Inspector General of Police Merlyne Yolamu and Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola should be fired for failure to effectively perform their respective duties.

Meanwhile Kabambe has trashed the new arrangement by government to introduce a government to government system for purchasing fuel arguing that it is not a solution and does not make economic sense.