Tuesday, November 26, 2024
What they have said after Malawi Police literally joined forces with masked and armed thugs to attack unarmed citizens

Cdedi Director, Sylvester Namiwa:

“We, as citizens, are all ashamed as we are seeing the State take this dangerous route where the police are shielding panga-wielding criminals at the expense of voters and taxpayers, whose only crime is resorting to take to the streets demanding answers from the very same peoplethat took oath to protect them in the first place”.

Malawi Law Society President Patrick Mpaka:

“Political violence of any kind cannot be tolerated in a multiparty democracy and we call upon the State authorities in command on the public of the public safety and protection of the rights of persons in Malawi and responsible for the upholding of the constitutional order to deliver a clear and timely message and take actions that demonstrates that no form of political violence by any category groupings or otherwise will be tolerated.”

Leader of Opposition George Chaponda:

“Malawi is part of the Commonwealth and demonstrations are a common practice, where people are all allowed to express their grievances. It is the government’s duty to provide security. If the police are not available, then the military should step in.”

UTM Leader Dalitso Kabambe:

“When you start oppressing people with dictatorship like this, you just raise the anger of Malawians. We are going to come forward strongly and we will see each other on the streets of Malawi

