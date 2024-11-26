BOUGHT, RIGGED, OR EARNED? KABAMBE’S PATH TO UTM’S PRESIDENCY

BY DR CHRIS KUMWENDA

The recently concluded UTM convention, which saw Dr. Dalitso Kabambe clinch the party presidency, has left a cloud of suspicion hanging over the party’s credibility. From reports of power outages during vote counting to unexplained discrepancies in ballot totals, the election process has raised critical questions about fairness, transparency, and the party’s commitment to its reformist ideals. Alarmingly, the glaring issues surrounding the convention appear to have been largely ignored by the party itself (read the new executive) as well as both traditional and print media, raising further concerns about the culture of accountability in Malawi’s political discourse.

Unanswered Questions About the Process

One of the most notable irregularities during the election was the discrepancy in the presidential vote count. While every delegate was issued a single booklet for all positions, the total ballots for the presidential election fell 12 votes short of the numbers recorded for other positions. Coupled with six suspicious power outages during the vote-counting process, this anomaly cannot simply be dismissed as a logistical error. Instead, it underscores the need for an independent review to determine whether these discrepancies were accidental or deliberate.

Reference is made to the 2019 elections case when the defence tried to labour itself justifying some mathematical errors dismissing them as insignificant to the voting process. However, the presiding Judges observed that what was important was not the magnitude of the thievery but the spirit behind such actions.

Adding to the controversy is the decision to engage an auditing firm linked to Shadrick Namalomba, the DPP’s publicity secretary and a close ally of DPP President Peter Mutharika. Namalomba’s connections to DPP President Peter Mutharika—Kabambe’s direct uncle—raise legitimate concerns about a conflict of interest in overseeing the election. Was the auditing firm truly impartial, or did its involvement serve to shield Kabambe’s camp from scrutiny? The optics of this decision alone are enough to undermine confidence in the process, and not only UTM members but also Malawians at large deserve an explanation.

The Role of Money in the Outcome

Dr. Kabambe’s sweeping victory—636 votes compared to Patricia Kaliati’s 21, Matthews Mtumbuka’s 22, and Newton Kambala’s 26—has also fueled allegations that financial resources played a significant role in shaping the outcome. Reports suggest that Kabambe’s camp may have used money to secure loyalty from delegates, election administrators, and even rival camps. Such tactics, if true, run counter to UTM’s founding principles of fairness and integrity.

The party must now reckon with the reality that unchecked financial influence in its leadership elections could erode trust among its members and supporters. Beyond the convention, it raises a broader question for Malawian politics: Can a system tainted by money ever truly serve the people?

Media Silence: A Failure of Accountability

Equally troubling is the silence of Malawi’s media, both traditional and print, on these issues. Despite the gravity of the allegations and their implications for democracy, there has been a noticeable lack of investigative reporting or in-depth analysis. Why have these issues been swept under the rug? Is it complacency, fear of reprisals, or something more insidious? Whatever the reason, the media’s failure to interrogate the integrity of the UTM convention represents a missed opportunity to hold power to account and promote transparency in Malawi’s political processes.

The Way Forward for UTM

For UTM to maintain its credibility and relevance, it cannot afford to sweep these issues aside. The new leadership, under Dr. Kabambe, has a responsibility to address the allegations head-on and restore trust within the party. This begins with a serious retrospective of the election process.

As a starting point, the party should engage a neutral body, unaffiliated with any political actors, to investigate the discrepancies and allegations of vote-buying. The findings of this review must be made public to reassure members and supporters of UTM’s commitment to integrity.

There is also need for electoral reforms. UTM must establish stricter guidelines for campaign financing and delegate engagement to prevent undue influence in future elections. Transparency and fairness should be the cornerstones of its internal democracy.

Dr Kabambe and his team must work to reach out to aggrieved parties instead of further antagonising them as is the case now through various social media posts which glaringly shows that they are meant to “kumvetsa kuwawa” the other side. Dr. Kabambe and his team must prioritize reconciliation with people, such as Kaliati, Mtumbuka, and Kambala. Alienating further these key figures risks further fracturing the party, while an inclusive approach can strengthen UTM’s unity and effectiveness.

The party must go beyond damage control and actively rebuild trust by recommitting to the values that inspired its formation. This includes fostering a culture of accountability and ensuring that decisions reflect the collective will of its members.

Moving Forward Together

While the allegations surrounding the convention cast a shadow over Dr. Kabambe’s leadership, they also present an opportunity for UTM to demonstrate its resilience and commitment to reform. Addressing these issues openly and transparently can set a powerful example for other political parties in Malawi and help the party regain confidence from Malawians.

For those who lost in the elections, this is a moment to show leadership as well as statesmanship and rise above these turbulent moments to focus on the greater good. The legacy of late Saulos Klaus Chilima, who championed reform and unity, should inspire all UTM members to work together for the party’s success and Malawi’s progress.

Finally, the media must step up and play its role in holding leaders accountable. Without rigorous scrutiny, the principles of democracy are weakened, and the public loses faith in its institutions.

As UTM charts its path forward, its leaders and members must ask themselves this difficult question: Are they willing to confront uncomfortable truths for the sake of integrity, or will they allow the party to drift away from its founding ideals? Only by choosing the former can UTM truly embody the change it promises to bring to Malawi, if not then forget it.