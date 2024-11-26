spot_img
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Swift Courier starts with bang

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Harold Kapindu

Standing: Cephas Mulauzi

A newly opened courier company, Swift Courier has started operating with a bang in Malawi.

The company transports goods of all kinds for people including companies and manufacturers.

“We’re in the second day of operation by today. Since we have just starting but we can predict that we have to do more marketing so that people understand the importance of using couriers to send goods,” Cephas Mulauzi, Swift Courier solo proprietor explained.

He added that the company wants to reach every citizen of Malawi, saying at least 50 percent of the population are able to use the service easily.

“At least 70 percent of courier service users have frustrations on how courier services are currently performing. I would recommend that we as service providers work together not in a way of competing but in way of having one goal of delivering best services yet affordable at the same time to benefit citizens of this country,” he hoped.

For more information find the company on Facebook: Swift Courier Services,
Calls and WhatsApp 0884537622
Email: swiftcouriermw@gmail.com

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
