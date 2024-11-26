Chakwera courts EU investors to invest in ATM strategy to boost growth

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera today officially inaugurated the three-day Malawi-European Union (EU) Investment Forum 2024 at the Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

In his address, President Chakwera underscored the primary objective of the forum: to strengthen investment partnerships with EU member states, fostering Malawi’s economic growth and development.

“The forum presents a unique opportunity for European nations to invest in Malawi’s key sectors—Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining—while influencing the governance reforms implemented by my administration,” the President stated.

EU Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach, echoed this commitment, emphasising the EU’s dedication to supporting Malawi’s development.

“Through the EU’s Global Gateway Strategy, we aim to align with Malawi’s priorities, unlocking investment opportunities that promote sustainable, inclusive, and resilient growth,” he said.

Deputy Director-General for International Partnerships at the European Commission, Myriam Ferran, reaffirmed the EU’s unwavering commitment to Malawi’s progress.

“Our partnership is rooted in shared values: respect for human rights, sustainability, and the transformative power of trade and investment,” she said.

A significant highlight of the event was the signing of three landmark agreements: Grant Agreement which aims at enhancing energy policy performance, Implementation Agreement which focused on strengthening public financial and Economic Management (PFEM) and Commitment Ratification for AGCOM 2.0 Financing which aims at supporting agricultural commercialisation.

These agreements pave the way for European investors to establish operations in Malawi, accelerating the country’s economic transformation.