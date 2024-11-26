Magesi FC coach reveals how he convinced Limbikani Mzava to retire from retirement

Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen has revealed how he convinced defender Limbikani Mzava, 31, to come out of retirement. Mzava had spent two seasons without a club despite his experience in the PSL.

”Yes, Mzava was ready to quit, you’re right about that. But I gave him a call in pre-season and my fitness coach follows him on instagram, he was keeping very fit at the gym. So I knew it would take a very short space of time to get him right physically. So after calling him he agreed to come down for an assessment and from the first time I could see that it he the same old Mzava I knew at Bloemfontein Celtic when I signed him as a 19 year-old, and he has come in with maturity, always giving advice to the younger players, making my job a lot more easier as well,” said Larsen to SABC Sport.

Larsen says recruiting Mzava was a no-brainer, given his fitness level and experience. Mzava has brought maturity and leadership to the team.

”I think that’s going to come with experience. Performances will always fluctuate when you have got such a young inexperienced team. I think that mid-way through the season or in the second part of the season – we will start to see the team manage games a little bit better and start believing in themselves a little bit more. So that will improve with time, they just need to believe in themselves. A lot of them are still doubting if they deserve to play at this level,” added Larsen.

Larsen believes his young team will improve with experience, especially after their Carling Knockout title win. He’s focusing on finding stability in the Betway Premiership.

The coach admits Magesi have the worst numbers in the league and may face relegation, but he’s confident his team won’t give up easily.

