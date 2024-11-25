Police tear gas nearly kills Lilongwe Technical students with asthma

A disturbing incident occurred today when three students from Lilongwe Community Technical College were rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital after inhaling tear gas fired by police during demonstrations.

According to school authorities, the students have chronic asthma and were severely affected by the tear gas.

The authorities confirmed the incident and expressed concern over the students’ condition.

The use of tear gas by police has raised concerns about the safety of protesters, particularly those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The incident highlights the need for police to exercise restraint and consider the potential consequences of their actions.

The incident occurred during a demonstration organized by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), which was protesting against the government’s handling of the fuel crisis.

UTM Party President Dalitso Kabambe and other CDEDI leaders were also present at the demonstration.

Earlier in the day, police fired tear gas at the protesters, who were initially dispersed but later regrouped.

The situation escalated when a group of men suspected to be Malawi Congress Party (MCP) thugs, armed with pangas, sticks, and iron bars, confronted the protesters.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing two young women dressed in black, who appeared to be giving instructions to the armed group.