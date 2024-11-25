spot_img
Monday, November 25, 2024
MLS calls out Chakwera to discipline MCP thugs

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Malawi Law Society has urged president Dr Lazarus Chakwera to rise to the occasion and not allow hard fought democracy to be taken for granted as watches from a distance some sponsored terrorists are terrorising peaceful protesters.

In his brief statement, President of the legal fraternity, Patrick Mpaka says the organization has noted with concerns the silence displayed by government authorities while Malawians are victimized by thugs.

The group has since called upon president Chakwera to uphold peace and tranquility in this country as prescripted in section 88 of the constitution and to see to it that he immediately end the thuggery happening in the streets against poor Malawians who are seeking answers on socioeconomic problems they are facing in the country.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
