Mutharika hailed as a solid democrat than Chakwera…as MCP thugs terrorise protesters again

Legal guru Khumbo Soko and UK based prominent writer, Kondwani Munthali have described former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as a “true democrats’ who respects the fundamental human rights of individuals including those who with dissenting opinions.

The two have spoken after witnessing traits of autocratic leadership displayed in Lilongwe today where protesters were tear gassed and later saw men wielding with panga knives chasing the protesters contrary to the legal authority of the country that everyone has a right to a peaceful assembly and demonstrations.

Writing on his Facebook, one of the prominent legal gurus in the country, Khumbo Soko says Mutharika was a man who understood democracy and politics in full.

He posted:

Let’s give it to him.

Prof Peter Mutharika anali man odekha. Otherwise, between 2019 and 2020, ambiri akadafa.

Allow people their right to freely express themselves. It’s their right. Just like you did between 2019 to 2020.

Mwaiwala kale?

Concurring with Soko is journalist, Kondwani Munthali who said there is no need to pretend that Mutharika was a democratic leader unlike Chakwera.

He posts

You cant pretend to be a democrat. You are either one or a dictator.

Achikhala akuluwa ali ndi nzeru za apanowa. Dziko likanakhetsa mwazi.

APM is a democrat..fair and simple

Malawians were supposed to protest today against shortage of fuel and cost of living but police decided to throw tear gas on them. Later on some thugs decided to chase them while holding their panga knives in the hands.