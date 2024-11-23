UTM ENDORSES CDEDI DEMOS…will join these demonstrations in solidarity with suffering citizens

By Hon Felix Njawala, UTM National Publicity Secretary

The UTM Party wishes to inform the nation that we fully endorse the peaceful demonstrations organized by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) scheduled for Monday, 25th November, 2024. These demonstrations provide a platform for Malawians to express their frustrations about the economic hardships and governance failures that continue to negatively affect their lives.

As a party that champions democracy and good service delivery, we strongly agree with the issues raised by CDEDI. It is clear that decisive action is needed to address the concerns of Malawians, including:

1. The Resignation of the Minister of Energy: The current fuel crisis has worsened under the minister’s watch, and Malawians deserve better leadership to address these challenges.

2. The Resignation of the MERA CEO: MERA has failed to resolve the persistent fuel shortages that are crippling the economy and livelihoods. This continued failure under the CEO’s leadership demonstrates a lack of capacity to manage such a critical sector.

3. The Suspension of Voter Registration Until NRB is Ready: We support the demand that voter registration be halted until the National Registration Bureau (NRB) is fully prepared to register all eligible Malawians, ensuring no citizen is disenfranchised in the upcoming elections. In alignment with our belief in freedom of assembly and expression, the UTM Party President, alongside our members, will join these demonstrations in solidarity with the suffering citizens of this country. We believe that it is our duty as leaders to stand with Malawians and demand immediate and practical solutions to the issues at hand.

We also urge all participants to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly during the demonstrations.

At the same time, we call on the authorities to respect and protect the constitutional rights of all those taking part, without intimidation or interference.

The UTM Party remains committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of Malawians. Together, let us make it clear that the people’s voice must be heard, and their grievances are addressed.

OSAOPA. OSATOPA. OSAFOKA