NO RETREAT: DPP in support of Monday shutdown

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has thrown its weight behind the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and other civil society organizations in their call for demonstrations and vigils on Monday, November 25, 2024.

“As the Democratic Progressive Party, we stand with every Malawian who has been affected by these crises,” said DPP Secretary-General Peter Mukhito in a statement.

Mukhito expressed concern over the government’s failure to address the persistent challenges facing the nation, including the ongoing fuel and forex crises, as well as the lack of access to the much-needed fertilizer subsidy.

“We urge all our members, supporters, and concerned citizens to join the demonstrations and vigils on the specified date, showing your solidarity with those who are bearing the brunt of these economic hardships,” Mukhito said.

The DPP’s support for the demonstrations comes after CDEDI, a governance watchdog, called for the resignation of Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola and Chief Executive Officer for energy regulator-Mera Henry Kachaje, citing the ongoing fuel scarcity as an indication of failed leadership in the country.