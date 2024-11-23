spot_img
Saturday, November 23, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestNO RETREAT: DPP in support of Monday shutdown
LatestPolitics

NO RETREAT: DPP in support of Monday shutdown

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has thrown its weight behind the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and other civil society organizations in their call for demonstrations and vigils on Monday, November 25, 2024.

“As the Democratic Progressive Party, we stand with every Malawian who has been affected by these crises,” said DPP Secretary-General Peter Mukhito in a statement.

Mukhito expressed concern over the government’s failure to address the persistent challenges facing the nation, including the ongoing fuel and forex crises, as well as the lack of access to the much-needed fertilizer subsidy.

“We urge all our members, supporters, and concerned citizens to join the demonstrations and vigils on the specified date, showing your solidarity with those who are bearing the brunt of these economic hardships,” Mukhito said.

The DPP’s support for the demonstrations comes after CDEDI, a governance watchdog, called for the resignation of Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola and Chief Executive Officer for energy regulator-Mera Henry Kachaje, citing the ongoing fuel scarcity as an indication of failed leadership in the country.

Previous article
Insurance Association envisions increased Insurance penetration with DMVIC
Next article
UTM ENDORSES CDEDI DEMOS…will join these demonstrations in solidarity with suffering citizens
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv