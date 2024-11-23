FACE TO FACE with Grevaxio Mota, prominent radio presenter

By Harold Kapindu

Grevaxio Mota is a well known Malawian radio presenter. Our reporter Harold Kapindu caught up with him in this exclusive interview.

1. Who is Grevaxio Mota?

Well Grevaxio Mota , is the last born in a family of 10 ,Born 4 September 1984 , married to Tricia Nyirongo with two kids John Jnr and Monalisa , and also have two kids out side marriage Precious and Xavior. He did his primary school at Bangwe and Naizi Secondary Nazarene Private School. He is a holder of Diploma in business administration.

2. How did you get in media? Who inspired you?

Well, it was because of my late brother John Mota Aka ATOM DJ who mentored me to join the media world and, along the way I was trained by so many stars including Francis Kapiri, Kondwani Chisasa , Steve Banda , Raymond Sekeni, James Gumbwa and the list is endless. Since I was passionate to become the best i wanted to learn from the best as well.

3. Which media houses have you previously worked for?

I started at MBC as an intern (Fun line mix), that was my learning process , until when I was employed at Star FM as a senior presenter from 2009 – 2014

Then from 2014 – 2015 I worked with timveni radio.

From 2015 to 2022 I worked with Galaxy until the day it was taken off air, I am now with PLFM & GDTV as a marketer and Presenter.

4. What would you say to youngsters who want to join the media industry?

It takes more to become a journalist. It’s not always about fame because one of the missing links these days is that some only think that when you are in this circle it’s all about the fame. No! radio needs alot, talent , exposure to current affairs , and it needs alot of reading as well , once fame gets into your head at times you loose focus.

5. You also do football commentary, how did you start?

I loved football since day one , was a football player and have captained my school before , Nazarene private, so the passion has always been there. It was either I would play for the nation team or would be a commentator..

Now how I started commentary? Hahaha okay when I joined Star Fm was really curious to know how James Zimba and the late Yusus Chilanga (may his soul rest in peace) do the the live commentaries , then James Zimba started training me together with my fellows , Nelson Chigwenembe , Sam Banda , Charles Mwenyekondo just to mention a few presenters until that became part of my daily thing,. From then, I use to listen to Steve Liwewe and Patrick Simango of MBC to also master in other area, that’s how I ended up being a football commentator.

6. What advice can you give to those who want to become football commenters?

Be authentic in what yoiu do and being a commentator is an art it needs skill on its own, needs training, have better knowledge of football , and also have a heart to learn all the time, it’s not just noise but one has to give a true picture or reflection of how the game is being played so that one listening should really have a true reflection of the game

7. Which teams do you support both local and international?

Hahahaha this one is tricky but in Malawi i support Nyasa Big Bullets , internation am a Manchester united fun hahahaha.

8. Anything else you want to share?

Well something to add on , my saddest moment was when i lost my brother John Mota (Atom ) that was the time I wanted to quit the media industry because he was more than a brother, my advisor , mentor everything bro aaaah we were like twins in our day to day doings and I still miss him up to date.