Saturday, November 23, 2024
Tuff Lionz Band to host Botanical Roots Session

By Harold Kapindu

Lilongwe Botanic Gardens will on November 30, host a Botanical Roots Sessions from 9am to 10pm.

According one of Botanical Roots Session organizers, Dennis Mhango, the event is aimed at reggae music lovers who come together to enjoy roots reggae music.

Mhango explained, “It’s not a profit making entity but those who love reggae music just contribute to hire equipment, venue and Roots DJs,. However, this coming event will have Tuff Lionz Band performing live”.

He added,”Well, it’s a very exciting gathering and reggae lovers really enjoy this event, that’s why we still do it to date. Fans actually want it to be happening quarterly.”

Apart from Tuff Lionz Band, Hax Momba, DJ Dra among others will also perform at the event.

Botanical Roots Session started in 2020 and it currently operates only at Lilongwe Botanic Gardens.

The last event, dubbed “Independence Roots Reggae Session” took place on 7th July 2024.

