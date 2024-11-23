Silver Strikers opens five-point gap following stalemate with Bullets…as battle rages on with Wanderers

Silver Strikers have opened a five-point gap at the summit of the log table after a goal-less stalemate against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at Silver Stadium on Saturday.

Following the draw, Silver have 58 points from 26 matches whereas second-placed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have 53 points from the same number of matches.

At this stage, it is a two-horse race between Silver and Wanderers, however, the two teams will face each other next month.

Apart from facing Wanderers, Silver will meet Baka City, Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos and Fomo FC whereas the Nomads will face Mafco, Moyale Barracks and Creck Sporting Club.

Bullets are out of the title race as they trail Silver by 13 points although the People’s Team has a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Moyale Barracks defeated Kamuzu Barracks 2-0 at Mzuzu Stadium with goals from Prince Phiri and Luke Chima.

