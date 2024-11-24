Kaliati Hints At Dumping UTM Over 21 Votes

Recorded phone audios circulating on social media are showing that former UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati is planning to dump the party.

In the audios, which Malawi Voice has listened to, Kaliati is discussing with other individuals how bitter she is with the outcome of the party’s convention which saw her getting just 21 votes.

In some parts, Kaliati is enquiring from a male individual: “Ku MCP atati andipatse unduna, Ku DPP u running mate, ndipite kuti?And the male individual responded: “MCP ilibe tsogolo, ikupita, ndiye ulemelero wanu ukhala wa 10 months basi”.