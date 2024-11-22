spot_img
Friday, November 22, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestMCP Is Like Snake In Mangoe Tree - APM
Latest

MCP Is Like Snake In Mangoe Tree – APM

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Arthur Peter Mutharika says the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is like “snakes that do not eat mangoes, but chase people who eat mangoes from the trees”.

He was speaking in his hometown, Goliyati in Thyolo on Thursday after he registered to vote next year.

“The prices of everything has gone up. People are very poor now. They have destroyed every fibre of our economy. I am actually surprised that Chakwera still wants to contest in 2025 Presidential Election. The man and his current administration have failed Malawians,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika further urged Malawians to register and vote saying it was the only way to boot MCP out of power.

“If you don’t register you will not vote. It is important that you go and vote so that we remove this government next year,” he said.

Previous article
Kabambe, Opponents Meet
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv