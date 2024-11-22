MCP Is Like Snake In Mangoe Tree – APM

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader Arthur Peter Mutharika says the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is like “snakes that do not eat mangoes, but chase people who eat mangoes from the trees”.

He was speaking in his hometown, Goliyati in Thyolo on Thursday after he registered to vote next year.

“The prices of everything has gone up. People are very poor now. They have destroyed every fibre of our economy. I am actually surprised that Chakwera still wants to contest in 2025 Presidential Election. The man and his current administration have failed Malawians,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika further urged Malawians to register and vote saying it was the only way to boot MCP out of power.

“If you don’t register you will not vote. It is important that you go and vote so that we remove this government next year,” he said.