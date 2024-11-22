Kabambe tells Chakwera to address Malawians immediately on steps taken to end fuel crisis

BY DR DALITSO KABAMBE

Dear Fellow Citizens,

Today, I reach out not only as a concerned citizen but as a passionate advocate for our beloved nation. We are witnessing an unprecedented fuel crisis that poses serious threats to our economy and livelihoods. The ripple effects of this crisis are being felt across every sector—affecting businesses, industry productivity, and ultimately, our tax revenue.

I urge our esteemed President, His Excellency Lazarus Chakwera, to take immediate action by forming a dedicated crisis management team. This team would focus on addressing the fuel shortage, implementing strategic measures, and restoring confidence in our economy during these challenging times.

Leadership is crucial now more than ever. Our nation looks to you, Mr. President, to guide us through this storm. A clear and decisive address to the nation, outlining the steps being taken to mitigate this crisis, will inspire hope and reassure our citizens.

Let us come together, rally behind strong leadership, and work towards a solution that not only solves the current fuel issue but also bolsters our economy. Together, we can navigate these challenges and emerge stronger as a united Malawi.