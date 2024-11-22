spot_img
Kabambe, Opponents Meet

Newly elected UTM leader Dalitso Kabambe has disclosed that he met party presidential aspirants who lost at the convention last Sunday.

They are former UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, party co-founder Newton Kambala and Matthews Mtumbuka.

“After the election, I felt duty bound knowing every contest one would win and one would lose. So, having passe through, I needed to reach out to my colleagues and i did that.

“I have met all of them all of them, to appeal to work together. We already made the commitments to work with each other and my colleagues are going to work with every else in the party,” he said.

Kabambe disclosed this after registering at Chikumba Primary School, in Masambanjati, Thyolo District.

