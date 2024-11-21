NRB in “Contempt” of Court

National Registration Bureau (NRB) is facing criticism for failing to fully comply with a High Court order to facilitate national identity card registration for eligible voters in Malawi.

Despite the court’s directive, some registration centers in Blantyre are turning away prospective voters without national IDs.

At South Lunzu Primary School in Machinjiri, James Bayson, a prospective voter seeking his first ID, was referred to the NRB head office in Blantyre.

“Ndabwela pano nthawi yam asana koma ndauzidwa kuti ndikalembese kaye cha unzika ku office ya NRB ku Blantyre komwe ndikulikulu lawo,” Bayson said.

A reporter’s undercover investigation confirmed this, with an MEC official stating, “We are only assisting those people who lost their IDs and those people whose IDs expired.”

Another prospective voter, Edward Banda, was left hopeless after failing to secure a registration form.

“Dzulo ndinalipano ndipo ndinauzidwa kuti ma form olembesela zaunzika atha lero ndakhalanso pano siku lonse koma ndikuuzidwa zomwezo kuti ma form palibe ndipo zokuti ndilembesa pano zayamba kukaikisa chifukwa ndauzidwa kuti mawa akuseka,” Banda said.

Banda appealed to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to extend the registration exercise.

In contrast, Agnes James praised MEC for the smooth exercise at Nkolokoti registration center, noting only new ID seekers were being referred to NRB offices.

NRB Principal Secretary Mphatso Sambo assured that the bureau is addressing challenges encountered during the first phase of registration.

The MEC is set to conclude the second phase on November 22, 2024.