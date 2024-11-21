Human capital investment is critical for socioeconomic development- Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera, in his capacity as Chancellor of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) has described the graduating students at the University as significant human capital investment for transformation and realisation of the country’s 2063 vision.

Chakwera made the remarks on Thursday, during the 8th Congregation of LUANAR, emphasising the creation of innovative skills and expertise of the entire agriculture value chain as key.

He acknowledged that to achieve economic self-reliance and realisation of long term sustainable developmental goals, there is need to embrace agriculture industrialisation, mechanisation and commercialisation.

In his address Vice Chancellor of LUANAR Professor Emmanuel Kaunda also underscored the importance o education’ saying it represents a significant investment and development in human capital.

He also assured the nation that the newly graduating students will make a positive impact as well as play the leading role in providing solutions to the challenges affecting the country in food security and climate change among others

Chairperson of the Council of LUANAR Professor Zachary Kasomekera expressed satisfaction with the establishment of LUANAR Holdings Limited at the campus saying the initiative will improve the generation of revenue for the University as well as facilitate job creation for young innovators and entrepreneurs whilst addressing unemployment.

The 8th Congregation of the LUANAR with 698 graduates was celebrated under the theme “Investment in Agricultural and Natural Resource Human Capital Development: Paving the Way for Malawi’s Social and Economic Transformation”