Friday, November 22, 2024
I shunned UTM Convention because K20million was too high-Usi Breaks Silence

Vice President Michael Usi has said he refrained from participating at the UTM Convention because the set fee of K20 million was too high.

“I looked back at where I am coming from, and calculated what K20 million can do. With that, I felt the fee was too high and decided not to participate,” he told a gathering in Lunzu, Blantyre a short while ago.

He also claimed that he was never interested in the UTM presidency because he is satisfied with the state vice presidency job.

Usi added that, he is going to use the K20 million he would have paid for the convention to procure seeds and fertilizers for the elderly.

