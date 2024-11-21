APM confident of winning 2025 polls; urges Malawians to register enmasse

Speaking to the crowd after registering at the Goliati Registration Centre, His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika expressed his gratitude to the people of Thyolo East Constituency for their unwavering support throughout his political career.

Mutharika reminded the people that since he entered frontline politics in 2007, the residents of Thyolo Central and Thyolo District have stood by him, both in parliamentary and presidential elections. He praised the support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has received in the region, with voters consistently backing DPP candidates across all levels.

The former president encouraged all those who have not yet registered to go out and secure their right to vote in the 2025 general elections. He stressed that the only way to defeat the current government under President Chakwera is through mass voter registration and turnout next year.

Mutharika took aim at the Chakwera administration, describing it as a failure in every aspect of governance. He criticized Chakwera’s decision to run for re-election despite his inability to deliver for the Malawian people. Mutharika likened Chakwera to nalikukuti, a snake that may protect a mango tree but does not eat the mangoes, suggesting that Chakwera’s leadership offers little benefit to the country.

Addressing concerns within his own party, Mutharika reassured DPP supporters at Goliati Trading Centre that the party remains united. He explained that any saboteurs who had been causing divisions in DPP were either fired or left on their own accord.

Finally, Mutharika promised that if elected in 2025, he would work to restore the economy, which he believes has been severely damaged under Chakwera’s leadership. With proven leadership, Mutharika is committed to bringing positive change to Malawi once again.