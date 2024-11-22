spot_img
Govt joins opposition, Wants MEC to extend registration exercise

In a surprise move, the Malawi government has joined opposition parties in calling for an extension of the second phase of the voter registration exercise, which concludes today.

Vice President Dr. Micheal Usi, who registered himself into the voters’ roll at Namatete in Blantyre, urged the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to consider extending the exercise.

This development is ironic, as it implies that President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration acknowledges that the registration exercise has been marred by irregularities.

Recently, opposition parties, including the Peoples Party (PP) and UTM, have been calling on the MEC to suspend the entire exercise.

PP President Joyce Banda and UTM President Dalitso Kabambe have claimed that many registration centers have faced challenges that may prevent people from voting in next year’s elections.

The two leaders have been advocating for an extension of the registration period to ensure that all eligible voters can participate.

The MEC has announced a three-phase voter registration exercise, with the second phase covering councils such as Nkhata Bay, Kasungu, and Blantyre City.

The electoral commission has emphasized the importance of credible voter registration, with a strategic goal to ensure a reliable voter register is in place.

It remains to be seen whether the MEC will heed the calls from the government and opposition parties to extend the registration exercise.

