Friday, November 22, 2024
VIDEO: Chakwera’s trusted errand boy Moses Kunkuyu stonned in Ndirande

Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu, a trusted ally of President Lazarus Chakwera, faced a harrowing experience on Friday when angry citizens in Ndirande, Blantyre, pelted stones at him.

Kunkuyu, along with other senior Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials, was on a tour to encourage voter registration in preparation for the 2025 elections.

The convoy, which started its tour in Chilomoni, was met with hostility when it arrived at Ndirande market.

An angry mob descended upon the convoy, throwing stones and forcing Kunkuyu to flee for his life.

One bystander was heard shouting, “mafuta si awo mukuseweresawo”

In a recent interview with local media, Kunkuyu confirmed the incident and condemned the violence.

This incident marks a significant escalation of tensions between the MCP and the local community in Ndirande.

