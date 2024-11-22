Chakwera declares Salima, Dedza, Karonga town councils…to be gazetted Tuesday

By Zenak Matekenya

Dedza, November 22, Mana: Leader of the House in Parliament, who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Thursday announced the reinstatement of Dedza as a town assembly after the district was stripped of the status in 2010.

He made the announcement during the first ever out of chamber parliamentary sitting at Dedza Stadium.

Chimwendo Band said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led the government then removed town council status for Dedza, Salima and Karonga districts.

The announcement followed a question by Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza South, Ishumael Onani, who wanted to know if Dedza District Council will revert to town council status.

Onani stated that with the status of a town council, people of Dedza feel they will have more advantages including benefiting from many development programs unlike being a district council.

Responding to the question, Chimwendo Banda said Dedza has a big population befitting a town and has a booming economy with many people doing trade.

Dedza was declared as a town council by the first President of Malawi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda in 1978.

“I am pleased Madam Speaker that it has pleased President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera declared Dedza and Salima as town councils,” he said attracting applause from the government side.

He added that the declaration will be gazetted from Tuesday next week and changes in terms of funding for Salima, Dedza and Karonga will be reflected in the 2025/2026 national budget.

MP for Mangochi South West, Shadric Namalomba, asked the government to expedite completion of Dedza Loop Road adding trenches dug on it remain uncovered for long.

Speaking after the Parliament sitting, Senior Chief Chauma hailed Parliament for bringing the August house to Dedza.

He, however, asked Parliament to consider using vernacular languages during such gatherings to enable more people f ollow deliberations and further meet the intended purpose of bringing parliament to the people.

District Commissioner for Dedza, Thomas Chigwenembe, hailed Parliament for the initiative.

He called on the Parliament to also take the initiative to other districts.