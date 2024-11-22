spot_img
Friday, November 22, 2024
Celebrities Gwamba, Temwah, Tamia Ja decry social, economic ills hitting Malawians

Local celebrities have taken to social media to voice out their social and economic ills in the country.

The celebrities include Gwamba, Tamia Jah and Temwah.

Posting on Facebook, Tamia Jah wrote, “President Donald J. Trump Archived please help us in Malawi we have fuel crisis in our country . People are even sleeping in filling station for fuel. Things are getting worse everyday. There is nothing to be proud of. Rich people are getting richer, corruption is too high . When we start to speak out to identify all the problems that we are facing they scare us by saying “politics is a dirty game”.. MALAWI IS NOW BAD THAN BEFORE.”

In her remarks, Temwah asked Malawi Government to comment on the issue.

She posted, “This fuel crisis is too much 😭😭😭😭 this can’t be life, I can’t afford to live like this. Ku boma ko mukuti zikutani???? It’s not on we are suffering. 😭😭😭😭.

Gwamba also writes “Tivomereze dziko latikanika kuyendetsa”

Chakwera declares Salima, Dedza, Karonga town councils…to be gazetted Tuesday
PIL donates K6million textbooks to Bwengu CDSS
