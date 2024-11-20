ROAD TO 2025:Incoming President Mutharika to Register Tomorrow

Former President of Malawi and President of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, along with former First Lady Madam Gertrude Mutharika, will travel to Goliati Trading Centre in Thyolo tomorrow, to officially register with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

According to Shadric Namalomba, the Presidential Spokesperson, “Their Excellencies will preside over a rally at Goliati Trading Centre at 2 p.m.”

The rally aims to encourage Malawians to register to vote ahead of the 2025 elections.

Mutharika’s registration and the subsequent rally mark the start of the DPP’s efforts to mobilize support for the upcoming elections.

As the country prepares for the polls, the DPP leader’s actions are viewed as a key step in rallying his supporters and ensuring they exercise their right to vote.

The event also underscores the significance of voter registration, a process that has been strongly promoted by various stakeholders, including civil society organizations.

With the 2025 elections fast approaching, Malawians are urged to register and make their voices heard.