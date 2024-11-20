spot_img
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatestChakwera tells public officers to refrain from dishonesty and corruption..."serve Malawians with...
Latest

Chakwera tells public officers to refrain from dishonesty and corruption…”serve Malawians with diligence”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has asked public officers to refrain from acts of dishonesty and corruption, asking them to serve Malawians with diligence.

He said some officers have a tendency of asking for bribes to do their job and in the process frustrating deserving Malawians and service delivery

The President was speaking Wednesday at Santhe Admarc Ground in the area of Senior Chief Santhe in Kasungu District, where he made the first stop on his tour of the western stretch of the district.

“We must desist from acts of corruption. We must be honest people who should provide the much needed services to people without asking for bribes.

“Malawians deserve better and we must not punish them when they come to seek our services,” Chakwera said.

The President said government will do all it can to ensure that all services including electricity get to all communities.

Chakwera also called for fairness in the distribution of relief items such as maize in response to the hunger that affected all parts of the district due to dry spells.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola who is also Member of Parliament for the area said government will ensure that Admarc facilities are functional for the benefit of communities.

Earlier, Senior Chief Santhe appealed for expansion of rural electrification programmes and construction of schools in the area.

Previous article
ROAD TO 2025:Incoming President Mutharika to Register Tomorrow
Next article
Airtel Africa-UNICEF Partnership Connects 1,200 Schools, 1m Children in Africa to Digital Education
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv