Chakwera tells public officers to refrain from dishonesty and corruption…”serve Malawians with diligence”

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has asked public officers to refrain from acts of dishonesty and corruption, asking them to serve Malawians with diligence.

He said some officers have a tendency of asking for bribes to do their job and in the process frustrating deserving Malawians and service delivery

The President was speaking Wednesday at Santhe Admarc Ground in the area of Senior Chief Santhe in Kasungu District, where he made the first stop on his tour of the western stretch of the district.

“We must desist from acts of corruption. We must be honest people who should provide the much needed services to people without asking for bribes.

“Malawians deserve better and we must not punish them when they come to seek our services,” Chakwera said.

The President said government will do all it can to ensure that all services including electricity get to all communities.

Chakwera also called for fairness in the distribution of relief items such as maize in response to the hunger that affected all parts of the district due to dry spells.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Simplex Chithyola who is also Member of Parliament for the area said government will ensure that Admarc facilities are functional for the benefit of communities.

Earlier, Senior Chief Santhe appealed for expansion of rural electrification programmes and construction of schools in the area.