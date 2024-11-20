High Court dismisses Chisale’s application challenging State to forfeit his assets

The High Court of Malawi has dismissed an application in which former president Peter Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale was challenging an application by the State to forfeit his assets.

Delivering the ruling in Blantyre today, High Court Judge Anneline Kanthambi noted that there was nothing that stopped the court from proceeding hearing the State’s application for Chisale’s assets forfeiture.

But soon after Kanthambi’s ruling, Chisale through his lawyer Chancy Gondwe asked the court to allow him to appeal the judge’s determination in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The first respondent further asked the court to stay the proceedings pending the Supreme Court of Appeal determination on the matter.

But in her ruling, Kanthambi also dismissed Chisale’s both applications.

Chisale was not present in court.