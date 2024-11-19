STATEMENT FROM MINISTER OF ENERGY ON THE CURRENT FUEL SUPPLY SITUATION IN THE COUNTRY

I, Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy, wish to address you not just as your Minister of Energy, but also as a fellow citizen who deeply understands and shares the frustration and difficulties we are all facing due to the current fuel supply challenges.



This situation has disrupted lives across our nation: parents struggling to transport children to school, businesses unable to operate at full capacity, and industries grappling with the impact on production and economic activities. I am acutely aware of the sleepless nights many of you have endured in search of fuel.



Let me assure you that my nights have also been restless, as I work tirelessly with my team and holding emergency meetings with key stakeholders in the fuel supply chain, including major fuel importers, oil marketing companies, international suppliers, and our development partners. I am pleased to report that these intensive engagements are beginning to yield positive results toward stabilizing our fuel supply

Given the gravity of the situation, let me share with you the specific actions we are taking right now:

Multiple fuel vessels are currently being processed for offloading at our ports of entry to ensure immediate availability We have secured essential foreign exchange facilities for immediate fuel procurement A 24/7 Crisis Response Technical Team is now operational to monitor supply chain disruptions and provide immediate responses around the clock We are strengthening collaboration with our neighbouring countries to enhance regional fuel security and minimize supply disruptions

I want to be transparent with you – the fuel supply chain involves complex international logistics and financial mechanisms.

While we are working tirelessly on both immediate and lasting solutions, we must ensure that our interventions are sustainable. Your patience during this challenging time has not gone unnoticed, and I thank you for that. I commend our private sector partners, whose remarkable cooperation during this difficult time has been instrumental in addressing this crisis. Your support is crucial as we work together to secure our nation’s energy needs

To help us resolve this situation more quickly, I kindly appeal to every Malawian to play a role in supporting these efforts by:

Avoid Panic Buying: This exacerbates the situation and creates unnecessary strain on supply Report Malpractices: Alert authorities to cases of hoarding, price manipulation and illegal fuel vending Buy Responsibly: Maintain normal buying patterns wherever possible. Trust Official Updates: Rely on government communications for accurate information

My fellow Malawians, I feel the weight of this crisis every single day, and resolving it remains our government’s top priority. I assure you of my unwavering commitment to see this through. The road ahead is challenging, but we are taking deliberate steps to not only resolve the current situation but also to implement sustainable measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Thank you for your resilience, understanding, and cooperation as we navigate these difficult times together.

Ibrahim Matola

MINISTER OF ENERGY