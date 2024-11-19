PRESS STATEMENT BY PDP PRESIDENT DR. NANKHUMWA ON FUEL CRISIS, FLAWED ELECTORAL PROCESS AND OTHER ISSUES

Golden Peacock Hotel, LILONGWE November 19, 2024

PREAMBLE

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, Esteemed Senior PDP Officials, Members of the PDP, and Fellow Malawians,

I wish to convey my appreciation to you all for joining us.

Today, I wish to address issues of critical importance, especially regarding the current fuel crisis and the chaotic voter registration exercise.

WORST FUEL CRISIS IN HISTORY

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press,

Before I proceed, let me say I do not take your presence for granted. I am aware that you faced difficulties coming here owing to the scarcity of petrol and diesel. As you are aware, this country is facing a severe fuel crisis that has persisted for five weeks. This is the worst fuel crisis in our nation’s history. For example, in some instances, the price of fuel has sky-rocketed to as much as K10,000 per litre on the black market.

This prolonged fuel shortage is affecting people’s lives and economic activities. Transport costs and prices of basic commodities have increased dramatically. This crisis has also adversely affected the health sector as ambulances do not have fuel, leading to deaths that could have been avoided. Five weeks ago, the Ministers of Information and of Energy promised Malawians that the fuel situation is just temporary and that it would be resolved within a few days. Now, five weeks later, the situation is even worse. What is sad is that this government seems like it does not have a clue of what it must do.

What is most troubling is that President Lazarus Chakwera appears to be unconcerned. He is busy travelling around and making political speeches as though everything is normal. But the situation in Malawi is very far from normal. This country is in a crisis.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press,

The President should wake up from his slumber and manage this crisis. I am, therefore, demanding that the President addresses the nation on this fuel crisis, as a matter of urgency. In the same thread, I demand that the Minister of Information must apologize for lying to Malawians that the fuel crisis would be resolved within a few days. I am also demanding that the Minister of Energy must immediately resign for gross incompetence.

MANAGING A FLAWED ELECTORAL PROCESS

Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is implementing the second phase of voter registration in Blantyre City, Blantyre, Thyolo, Luchenza, Nkhata Bay, Likoma, Kasungu, Kasungu Municipality, Dowa, Mchinji, Ntcheu, Zomba, and Zomba City.

But as we speak, the ongoing voter registration exercise is encountering significant challenges, and many eligible voters across the country risk being denied their fundamental right to register for the upcoming election. The current situation presents a potential crisis for our democratic process, and it is imperative that we address it with urgency and clarity.

The core issue at hand revolves around the capacity of the National Registration Bureau (NRB) to effectively complete the registration of all eligible voters. As you are aware, possessing a national ID is a key requirement for voter registration. The NRB’s ability to issue these IDs in a timely manner is, therefore, central to ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out of the process.

Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen,

NRB has failed, in many instances, to provide citizen identification to facilitate voter registration as required by law. As things are now, a significant portion of the electorate could be disenfranchised, and the legitimacy of the election could be called into question. This is not just a logistical challenge; it is a matter of fairness, inclusivity, and transparency—the very principles upon which our democracy stands.

The ability to participate in elections through proper voter registration is foundational to democratic governance. Unfortunately, barriers such as bureaucratic inefficiencies, lack of public awareness campaigns, and inadequate resources can disenfranchise eligible voters.

The People’s Development Party (PDP) stands firm in its belief that every eligible Malawian must have access to the electoral process without hindrance. We call upon the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to rectify these challenges by ensuring that voter registration processes are transparent and inclusive.

This includes providing clear information about registration procedures, extending registration periods where necessary, and deploying adequate resources to reach remote areas.

Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen,

As PDP, we are deeply concerned about the growing uncertainty surrounding the NRB’s capacity to fulfill its mandate. The potential delay in issuing IDs and the lack of NRB personnel at registration centres are troubling signs of inefficiency.

These issues are compounded by concerns over the credibility and neutrality of the NRB itself. Given the central role this institution plays in the electoral process, its ability to act with impartiality and competence is essential.

At PDP, we believe that a critical and transparent review of the entire registration process is necessary. Our focus is not just on identifying problems but on offering constructive solutions to enhance the NRB’s capacity and ensure that the voter registration process is fair, accessible, and inclusive. We firmly believe that Malawi’s future depends on a united effort to guarantee that every eligible voter can register and participate in the electoral process. This is not a time for complacency or division; it is a time for action and collaboration.

Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Now, let us now take a deeper look into PDP’s perspective on these unfolding events, as we work towards a solution that strengthens our democracy and protects the rights of all Malawians.

VALIDITY OF THE CONCERNS

Let us confound the reality that the voter registration process for the 2025 elections is in crisis, with the very foundations of our democracy under threat.

Reports of irregularities, inefficiencies, and allegations of voter suppression are not mere inconveniences—they are a direct attack on the democratic rights of Malawians. The issue of the capacity of NRB, whether deliberate or genuine, is cause for concern and all stakeholders cannot afford to bury their heads in the sand or downplay the gravity of the situation. This is not a time for complacency or dismissive rhetoric.

The failure to address these challenges risks disenfranchising thousands, if not millions, of eligible voters—many of whom are already marginalized by systemic inefficiencies. Such failures would irreparably damage the credibility of the 2025 elections, leaving a stain on our democracy that could take years to erase.

As PDP, we assert that this is not just an operational issue—it is a test of our moral character as a nation. Ensuring that every eligible Malawian can exercise their constitutional right to vote is a sacred duty. It is about more than just fulfilling legal obligations; it is about protecting the very essence of our democratic ideals The task ahead is monumental, but it is not insurmountable.

The PDP calls on NRB, and all relevant authorities to rise above bureaucratic inertia and political interests to take bold, transparent, and inclusive steps to resolve these challenges. Let history not record this moment as one where Malawi failed its people but as a testament to our collective resolve to defend democracy at all costs.

CALL FOR ACCOUNTABILITY WITHOUT EMOTIONS

The PDP recognizes the volatility surrounding the current electoral process and calls for a less emotional and more measured approach to addressing the challenges we face.

The issue at hand is clear—the credibility and fairness of our electoral system are being questioned due to systemic flaws, particularly within the voter registration process. These flaws, if left unaddressed, have the potential to destabilize the democratic framework we have worked so hard to build.

While the frustrations of the moment are understandable, it is crucial that we do not allow our emotions to guide us into reckless actions that could further inflame tensions.

Instead, the PDP calls for a calm, strategic approach that focuses on proven issues, particularly the lack of capacity and preparedness within the NRB to ensure that all eligible voters have access to the necessary identification documents for registration.

This is a concrete issue, not conjecture. The absence of NRB personnel at registration centres and the delays in issuing national IDs are real challenges that must be addressed promptly to ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised.

We believe that the solution lies in collective, constructive dialogue aimed at finding sustainable solutions to these issues. Instead of escalating the situation, the PDP urges all stakeholders to focus on reforms that will strengthen the integrity of the electoral process.

Now is not the time for division or inflammatory rhetoric but for collaboration, with a shared commitment to ensuring that every Malawian can participate in free, fair, and credible elections.

It is through this approach that we can protect the stability of our democracy and preserve the faith of the people in the electoral system.

COLLABORATIVE SOLUTION

To address the ongoing challenges surrounding the 2025 elections, I propose the establishment of an ELECTORAL INTEGRITY PLATFORM (EIP)—a collaborative forum that must bring together MEC, NRB, political parties, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders.

The establishment of EIP could be a strategic initiative aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges associated with the electoral process, particularly concerning the voter registration system. This platform is essential for fostering dialogue, building trust, and implementing effective solutions to enhance electoral integrity.

This platform should urgently focus on resolving the operational and systemic issues undermining the voter registration process.

Key priorities for this platform should include:

Issuance of Mzika Cards: The NRB’s inability to issue national IDs to all eligible voters in a timely manner remains a significant barrier to inclusivity. This inefficiency must be addressed to ensure that no Malawian is disenfranchised due to administrative delays. Technical Failures of Election Management Devices (EMDs): Persistent malfunctions in MEC’s systems, which have failed to capture voter details accurately, must be resolved immediately to prevent widespread voter registration errors. Addressing Allegations of Irregularities and Voter Suppression: Claims of voter suppression and other irregularities require a transparent and impartial investigation to restore public trust in the electoral process. A platform of this nature would not only resolve these pressing issues but also lay the groundwork for meaningful electoral reforms that safeguard future elections.

The platform will expose and deal with any form of malpractice, inefficiency, or partisanship that undermines the credibility of our electoral system. It will ensure that MEC shows decisive leadership by addressing concerns transparently, engaging stakeholders constructively, and upholding its constitutional duty to deliver credible elections.

Similarly, the Elections Integrity Platform will ensure that NRB fulfills its obligation to operate at every registration center as directed by the courts and that it ensures that all eligible Malawians can obtain their Citizens’ ID cards without undue delays or bureaucratic hurdles.

To implement this proposal effectively, I would suggest the following steps:

1 Stakeholder Engagement: Initiate discussions with all relevant political parties to gauge their interest in participating in the EIP.

2 Establish Governance Structures: Create a governance framework that outlines roles, responsibilities, and decision-making processes within the platform.

3 Develop Action Plans: Collaboratively develop action plans that address specific issues identified during stakeholder consultations.

4 Monitor Progress: Establish mechanisms for monitoring progress towards achieving set objectives and ensuring accountability among participants.

By establishing an Electoral Integrity Platform, we can take significant strides toward enhancing our electoral processes, thereby fostering greater public confidence in democratic institutions.

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,

Malawi deserves a voter registration process that is efficient, transparent, and inclusive. MEC and NRB must act swiftly to rectify these challenges and build public confidence in the electoral process. At the same time, political parties must prioritize dialogue and collaboration over divisive rhetoric.

By working together, we can strengthen our democracy and guarantee that every voice is heard and respected. This is a critical moment for us to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of fairness, inclusivity, and accountability that underpin our nation’s democratic foundation.

MOVING FORWARD

The challenges we face today not only demand immediate action but also reveal the deeper structural weaknesses in our electoral system, calling for comprehensive and transformative reforms. Beyond resolving the current crisis, we must seize this opportunity to future-proof our democracy by building a robust and resilient electoral framework.

First, strengthening institutional capacity is paramount. Bodies like MEC and NRB must be equipped with the resources, training, and autonomy to fulfill their mandates effectively. This includes recruiting skilled personnel, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring their independence from political influence.

Institutions must be empowered to act with professionalism and integrity, free from any perception of bias or interference.

Second, we must focus on enhancing oversight mechanisms to foster transparency and accountability at every stage of the electoral process. Clear checks and balances, supported by independent monitors and civil society organizations, can act as safeguards against malpractice and inefficiency.

These mechanisms should be designed to earn the trust of all stakeholders, particularly the electorate, whose confidence is the cornerstone of any democracy.

Third, the modernization of our electoral processes is long overdue. While embracing technology can improve efficiency, it is crucial to ensure that these systems are tamper-proof, transparent, and rigorously tested.

Malawi must prioritize the use of systems that are reliable and resilient to manipulation, ensuring their credibility through independent verification and stakeholder buy-in.

Finally, these reforms must be underpinned by a collective commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and national unity.

Elections are not merely administrative events; they are the foundation of our democratic governance. As such, every effort must be made to ensure that no eligible citizen is left behind or silenced due to systemic inefficiencies or deliberate barriers.

This is a moment for us to reflect, recalibrate, and rebuild. By investing in institutional strength, transparency, and innovation, we can address the immediate challenges while laying a solid foundation for generations to come. Let us commit to an electoral system that Malawians can trust—one that embodies the principles of fairness, equity, and accountability, and truly upholds the will of the people.

CALL TO UNITY AND ACTION

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press,

Let us reflect on the timeless wisdom: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Today, we are at a crossroads, and the path we choose will determine the strength and future of our democracy. Let us choose the path of unity, collaboration, and resilience. The challenges before us demand not just action but a shared commitment to doing what is right for Malawi.

I call upon all stakeholders—MEC, NRB, political parties, civil society, faith-based organizations, and the media—to rise above our differences and work together in safeguarding the integrity of the 2025 elections.

This is not merely a political exercise; it is about protecting the sanctity of our democracy and ensuring that every Malawian, regardless of their region or circumstance, can exercise their constitutional right to vote. To MEC, I implore you to demonstrate leadership by addressing these challenges with transparency, efficiency, and fairness. To NRB, I urge you to fulfill your mandate diligently, ensuring no eligible citizen is disenfranchised.

To political parties, civil society, and the media, I appeal for constructive engagement and vigilance as we collectively hold institutions accountable while fostering trust and understanding. To our international partners, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), British High Commission, United States Embassy, German government, European Union (EU), African Union (AU), and Southern African Development Community (SADC), among others, I appeal to them to actively advocate for policies that ensure all eligible voters in Malawi have access to the electoral process. This includes addressing barriers such as inadequate voter registration systems or discriminatory practices that disproportionately affect marginalized groups.

Their involvement could significantly mitigate risks associated with perceived voter suppression and other irregularities that may lead to violence or unrest.

CALLS FOR MEC CHAIR’S RESIGNATION

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press

As you are aware, there have been calls for the Chairperson of the Malawi Electoral Commission, Justice Anabel Mtalimanja to resign.

Among the reasons for these calls is that Justice Mtalimanja is daughter to the late John Tembo, who was once President of the Malawi Congress Party and that, therefore, she may not be neutral in the discharge of her duties.

I have known Justice Mtalimanja for some time. She is a woman of integrity and high moral values. I believe that it is possible that she is truly honest and professional in the discharge of her duties as MEC Chair. However, she is in a very awkward position in the court of public opinion. In that court, she is a loser.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press,

Many Malawians now perceive Justice Mtalimanja as a member of MCP regardless of whether her decisions are right or wrong. In short, Justice Mtalimanja has lost the trust of the people and my advice to her is to protect her integrity. There is a standard practice among Judges in the judiciary all over the world to recuse themselves whenever they are in a situation that Justice Mtalimanja finds herself now.

In the Bible, Jonah 1 verse12 says, “Pick me up and throw me into the sea,” he replied, “and it will become calm. I know that it is my fault that this great storm has come upon you”. In this verse, Jonah asks the sailors to throw him into the sea, showing his willingness to sacrifice himself to save them.

CONCLUSION

Members of the Press, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let us remember that the strength of a democracy lies not only in the fairness of its elections but also in the unity of its people. Now is the time to focus on solutions, to rebuild trust, and to reaffirm our commitment to the values that bind us as a nation.

As we move forward towards the elections, let us work together—government officials, civil society organizations, political parties—to ensure that every eligible voter has a fair chance to register and participate in this vital democratic exercise. We owe it to ourselves as a nation to uphold the values of democracy by fostering an environment where transparency reigns supreme.

I urge all stakeholders involved in this electoral process to prioritize transparency and inclusivity at every level. Let us commit ourselves today to safeguarding our democracy by ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind.

As we embark on this critical journey, may our efforts be guided by wisdom, justice, and a deep love for our country. Together, we can create an electoral process that reflects the will of the people and strengthens the foundation of our democracy.

May God Bless Malawi, I Thank You