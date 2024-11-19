KENYA CATHOLIC REFUSES POLITICIANS MONEY AS MALAWI RECEIVES THE BRIBERY

The Catholic Church in Kenya has refused and refunded millions of money that were donated over the weekend by President William Ruto and the Governor of Nairobi Johnson Sakaja.

One the contrary as the Kenya Catholic Church is refusing and refunding money to politicians, the Catholic Church in Malawi led by Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, just over a week ago received cash amounting to nearly Mk20 million from opposition politician Dalitso Kabambe during a Fundraising Dinner and Dance at the Bishop’s residence in Blantyre.

In Kenya, President Willian Ruto had donated Ks 600,000 (Mk7.8 million ) to the Soweto Catholic Choir and Parish Missionary Council for their activities and a further Ks 2 million

(Mk 26 million) for the construction of the Parish Priests House at the church.

A further Ks 3 million (Mk39 million ) pledge from President Ruto for the construction of the same Parish Priests house has been declined.

The church has also refunded Ks 200,000 (Mk 2.6 million) donation from Nairobi City Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement signed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Archbishop Phillip Anyolo said the church has taken this position because it wants to uphold its integrity and avoiding compromising its role of independence by holding to account people people in public offices.

Unlike in Kenya, the Malawi Catholic Church led by Archbishop Msusa embraces and receives donations from politicians.

At the event in Blantyre just over a week ago, after receiving Mk20 million from politician Dalitso Kabambe, several over politicians also made donations.

It’s not known how the Catholic Church in Malawi will hold to account these contributions politicians after pocketing their huge donations.