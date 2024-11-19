Chakwera lauds Global Fund for implementing vision to eradicate diseases in Malawi

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has commended The Global Fund for its commitment and dedication in supporting Malawi’s efforts to combat diseases.

President Chakwera made the remarks during the opening of the 52nd meeting held in Lilongwe.

The President stressed that Malawi has experienced the positive impact of the Global Fund, recognising the Fund as a true partner, in the provision of health support and combating infectious diseases in the country.

He also stated that the Global Fund has supported his vision of constructing health centres across the country, with an aim of providing quality health services.

In her remarks, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda commended Global Fund for choosing Malawi to host the global fund’s board meeting and for providing assistance to Malawi to help implement Global Fund projects in the country.

The Chairperson of the Global Fund’s Board, Roslyn Moraute, stated that President Chakwera’s administration underscores the Fund’s shared commitment to advancing the global health agenda.

She said Malawi has demonstrated unwavering determination and remarkable success in fighting infectious diseases and building resilient health and community systems.

She noted that despite the disruption caused by three major cyclones in Malawi from 2022 to 2023, which damaged numerous health programmes, Malawi has shown significant progress in the implemention of Global Fund projects.

Director General of the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC), Dr Jean Kaseya, said Africa CDC relies on the leadership and support from people like President Chakwera and support from partners like The Global Fund to build resilient health systems across Africa.

He indicated that the meeting would provide opportunities for all institutions and partners to be transparent and accountable regarding funding and support provided to health ministers in Africa.

Dr Kaseya also hailed President Chakwera for his pivotal role in the Tithetse Cholera Campaign and emphasised the need for increased domestic resources to efficiently implement programmes to enhance health delivery.

The meeting scheduled to conclude on November 22, is being held under the theme “Stop at Nothing: Uniting to Build a Healthier, Safer, Equitable Future.”