NBS Bank plc donates desks worth K17.5 million to Kalinyeke School

Nakoma (2nd Right) with Kadzamira(1st right) handing over the desks to Thombozi (1st Left) ministry of education official Benard Kumanda

NBS Bank plc in partnership with Roads Fund Administration (RFA) have donated desks worth K17.5 million to Kalinyeke Full Primary School in Dedza.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the school on Thursday, NBS Bank plc Head of Corporate Banking Frank Nakoma said the donation is part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), specifically in the education sector.

“We are more than a Bank and we believe in being an integral part of the communities we serve in, and for that reason we are always concerned with the problems communities face. So, when we saw that the school was lacking desks, we decided to come in and assist them with 160 desks.”

“These desks must not just be looked as desks, but as brighter and great minds for the future Malawi. Therefore, the donation is one step in our broader efforts to support quality education across Malawi,” said Nakoma.

The Roads Fund Administration Tolling Operations Manager Dalitso Kadzamira commended NBS Bank plc for the donation at the school.

“We thank NBS Bank plc for the helping hand. Two years ago, we identified the need for desks and other equipment at the school following our program of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). And we partnered with NBS Bank plc to come to the rescue of the school and hence the 160 desks being donated today,” said Kadzamira.

Speaking after receiving the desks, the school’s Headmaster, Clara Thombozi also expressed her overwhelming gratitude to NBS Bank.

“Kalinyeke FP School, like many rural schools, has faced significant challenges in providing adequate furniture for its growing student population.”

“Many of the students were sitting on the floor which saw a greater number of students not attending school. But with the donation made by NBS Bank plc and Roads Fund Administration we have seen the numbers increasing greatly,” said Thombozi.

Kalinyeke FP School has a total number of 1438 pupils who have benefited from the donation made by the Bank