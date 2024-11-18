DJ Boo stands the taste of time

By Harold Kapindu

One of Malawi’s celebrated media personality, Chifundo Anthony Ntwana better known as DJ Boo has stood the taste of time when it comes to staying relevant in Malawi music industry.

After leaving the country at the peak of his career and returning back home after more than 10 years in Cape Town, South Africa where he has been sharpening his art and learning new tricks from top DJs, DJ Boo has taken that leap of faith and comes back home to continue where he left off 11 years ago.

“As the saying goes, when you’re good at something even after staying away for so long you can get back on track just like riding a bike,” he said .

DJ Boo started deejaying in 2005 after getting introduced to the industry by his best friend DJ famous who had been in the game for a long time also winning “sprite DJ of the year Africa”

DJ Boo has previously won DJ of the year in 2011 as well as deejayed and represented Malawi at Big Brother Africa amplified.

He has also previously worked for FM 101 Power Malawi, Bush Radio in Cape Town South Africa, EI Radio, Amaryllis E Radio and Mibawa TV.

He has deejayed Stakeout (at Amaryllis Hotel), Blues Bar and Restaurant, Twiga lounge, Blue diamond, Sunset Plaza, Cactus, Chez Ntemba (BT), Chez Ntemba (LL), Chez Ntemba (Cape Town), Joburg and Pretoria Bar (Cape Town), Marvel Bar (Cape Town), 169 (Cape Town), Abantu (Cape Town), Zazu (Cape Town), Coco (Cape Town), Mojitos (Cape Town), Caprice (Cape Town), Imperial (Cape Town), Bobs bar (Cape Town), Stones (Cape Town), Fiction( Cape Town), The Loop (Cape Town), Radison Blue (Cape Town 5 star hotel) and The Summit (Cape Town).

Speaking from experience, DJ Boo said Malawi needs to start monetizing and stay authentic so that our music can have identity if our music is to go international like Amapiano or Reggae.

Commenting on why he should be voted as Best Club DJ 2024 Maso Awards, DJ Boo said, “DJ Boo has been in the game for two decades and has learned from the true legends of the DJ and music industry when it comes to sound engineering, DJ equipment and music.

“He was there before Deejaying was simplified from DJs using actual CDs or vinyl (the true best matching) to only using a laptop (automix and beat match).”

He added that he deserves to be voted DJ of the year for staying relevant after all these years and keeping to professional DJ standards always aiming to deliver on every booking.

“It’s not the equipment that plays the music but the DJ,” he concluded.

Commenting on how he named himself DJ Boo, he said, “It used to be “baby boo” a nickname that girls called me from high school that my classmates shortened it to boo and the rest is history.”