Umodzi Party told opposition to lay hands off MEC chair

The Umodzi Party (UP) has come out swinging in defense of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) against allegations of bias.

In a statement, UP President Thomas Wezzie Kaumba categorically rejected claims by opposition parties that the MEC is being manipulated by the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to rig the 2025 elections.

“We view these allegations as baseless and unfounded,” Kaumba said, emphasizing the need for national unity and development over “propagating unsubstantiated accusations.”

He also urged the MEC to continue upholding electoral laws for the country’s benefit.

The opposition parties had raised concerns about MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi’s alleged affiliation with the MCP, claiming it undermines the commission’s impartiality.

However, Kaumba reaffirmed UP’s commitment to transparent and credible electoral processes, encouraging stakeholders to make constructive contributions to Malawi’s democratic agenda.

“We would like to emphasize the need for all political players to prioritize national unity and development,” Kaumba stressed.

The Umodzi Party’s defense of the MEC chair comes as Malawi gears up for the 2025 elections, with the opposition parties calling for Mtalimanja’s resignation.

However, UP has asked her not to bow down to opposition pressure.