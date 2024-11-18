spot_img
spot_img
10.6 C
New York
Monday, November 18, 2024
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Umodzi Party told opposition to lay hands off MEC chair

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Umodzi Party (UP) has come out swinging in defense of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) against allegations of bias.

In a statement, UP President Thomas Wezzie Kaumba categorically rejected claims by opposition parties that the MEC is being manipulated by the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to rig the 2025 elections.

“We view these allegations as baseless and unfounded,” Kaumba said, emphasizing the need for national unity and development over “propagating unsubstantiated accusations.”

He also urged the MEC to continue upholding electoral laws for the country’s benefit.

The opposition parties had raised concerns about MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi’s alleged affiliation with the MCP, claiming it undermines the commission’s impartiality.

However, Kaumba reaffirmed UP’s commitment to transparent and credible electoral processes, encouraging stakeholders to make constructive contributions to Malawi’s democratic agenda.

“We would like to emphasize the need for all political players to prioritize national unity and development,” Kaumba stressed.

The Umodzi Party’s defense of the MEC chair comes as Malawi gears up for the 2025 elections, with the opposition parties calling for Mtalimanja’s resignation.

However, UP has asked her not to bow down to opposition pressure.

Previous article
Chakwera promises more good prices for tobacco farmers in Kasungu
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc