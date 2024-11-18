Chakwera promises more good prices for tobacco farmers in Kasungu

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said 2024/2025 market season will be another good year for tobacco farmers regarding prices.

Speaking at Gogode in Kasungu Central Constituency, on Monday, President Chakwera said government will identify more leaf buyers to ensure there are competitive prices that can benefit farmers.

“As you saw this year the prices for tobacco were good. This coming season, we want to build on that and have better prices,” he said.

The President said while somethings may look happening at a slow pace due to the various natural disasters that struck the country, Malawians must not despair but continue working hard.

“For the four years I have been president, we have experienced disasters every year including drought.

However, let’s not give up until we overcome the challenges and have households that are independent,” he said.

Chakwera added that government will ensure that more people including the youths access loans from the National Economic Empowerment Fund as capital to start various life changing ventures.

While thanking the President for the various development initiatives including the M1 Road rehabilitation, Member of Parliament for the area, Ken Kandodo said there is need for farmers to access fertilizer under the Agriculture Inputs Programme in good time.

Kasungu is largely an agricultural district but El Nino weather phenomenon last season heavily affected produce, leaving over 40 000 households on the line of hunger.

Government has since started distributing maize and at least 43 208 families are expected to receive 150 kilogrammes each.