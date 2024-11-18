Exclusive Interview with Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Culture Global

By Harold Kapindu

Miss and Mrs Culture is a beauty event which takes place annually in Malawi. Our reporter Harold Kapindu caught up with the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Miss Culture Global Lorraine Kljajic.

Can you please confirm when is this year’s Miss and Mrs Culture event taking place and where?

I’m excited to announce that this year’s Miss and Mrs Culture Malawi event will take place on 29th November at BICC in Lilongwe, Malawi. We’re looking forward to a fantastic celebration of culture and beauty!

We always hear of Miss something beauty events, why did you decide to introduce a Mrs category?

Introducing the Mrs category was a natural step for us. We believe that beauty and culture are not limited to a single demographic. The Mrs category allows us to celebrate the diverse experiences and contributions of married women, showcasing their strength, grace, and the unique roles they play in our communities.

For how long have you been running these events and what achievements can you point out?

We have been running the Miss and Mrs Culture events for four years non stop , Over the years, we’ve achieved significant milestones, including empowering countless women, promoting cultural diversity, and fostering community engagement through various initiatives. Our contestants have also gone on to become role models, advocating for causes important to them.

Can you tell us some of the previous Miss and Mrs Culture winners?

Absolutely! Some of our previous winners include 2021 , Malumbo Mtonga , 2022, Memory Sanjira, 2023, miss Ireen Navicha & Mrs Hanisha Salgado, of each of them has left a lasting impact on our community, using their titles to drive positive change. Ireen has gone and represented malawi twice at Miss Culture Global which she won 1st runner up and miss teen universe of which she went into Top20!

Is this only a Malawian event or is it global?

While our event in Malawi is a key highlight, Miss Culture Global is indeed an international initiative. We host events in various countries, celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures worldwide and creating a platform for women across the globe.

What else should people expect at this year’s event?

This year’s event promises to be spectacular! Attendees can expect vibrant performances, cultural showcases, and inspiring speeches. We will also have workshops and discussions focusing on empowerment and community development, ensuring that it’s not just a beauty pageant, but a celebration of culture and empowerment.

Anything I didn’t ask but you really want to share?

I would like to emphasize the importance of community involvement in our events. We encourage local businesses and organizations to participate and support our initiatives. Together, we can create a more inclusive and vibrant cultural landscape.