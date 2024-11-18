spot_img
Monday, November 18, 2024
Amaryllis Hotels GM Ramy Waheed Throws Hat into the Ring for Malawi Tourism Council’s Top Seat

Multi Award winning Ramy Waheed, General Manager of Amaryllis Hotels, has announced his candidacy for the Board Director position at the Malawi Tourism Council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on November 30 at Sunbird Capital Hotel.

“I’m passionate about Malawi’s tourism potential and committed to driving innovation, excellence, and growth in our industry,” Waheed emphasized.

He adds: “Together, we can elevate Malawi’s tourism to greater heights.”

As a seasoned hotelier, Waheed brings a wealth of experience to the table.

His vision for the tourism sector focuses on innovation, excellence and growth.

Waheed urges fellow Council members to participate in the AGM, stressing its importance in shaping the industry’s future.

“Let’s make impactful decisions for a vibrant and thriving tourism sector,” he appealed.

The AGM on November 30 will be a pivotal moment for Malawi’s tourism industry.

