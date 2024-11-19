Peace, stability bedrock to socioeconomic development- Chakwera

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says adopting the principle of contact and dialogue is crucial in ensuring that there is peace in the country.

The President made the remarks on Monday, at Chamama Trading Centre in the area of Senior Chief Wimbe in Kasungu District.

He said development can only be achieved when there is peace and hence called for the need for discussion when there are misunderstandings.

“We are known for being peaceful. We have no time for violence and we must all love peace,” Chakwera said.

He underscored the need for good roads to places like Chamama which is one of Kasungu’s food producing hubs supplying the district with various agricultural produce.

He asked the people to be hopeful despite some weather related challenges the country is experiencing.

“We must not lose hope. Despite facing challenges which came due to a number of climatic disasters, we must have hope that some day we will come out of these problems,” Chakwera said.

The President also took time to ask prospective voters to go and register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In her remarks, Member of Parliament for Kasungu North East, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima thanked the President for raising Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K30 million in 2020 to K200 million in 2025.

“Because of the increase in CDF, we have managed to do various development initiatives including teachers and health workers’ houses.

“Besides, we have also constructed bridges, police units and chiefs’ houses using other funds like the District Development Fund [and Governance to Enable Service Delivery],” Wirima said.

Earlier, Senior Chief Wimbe asked government to consider constructing roads in the area to bitumen standards, emphasising on the economic relevance of the area.